Karnataka

KSRTC buses will ply as usual on Wednesday: Bommai

No holiday for schools and colleges, he says

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Tuesday that the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses will ply as usual in the State, despite the Bharat Bandh call given by labour organisations, on Wednesday. Schools and colleges in the State too would function as usual on Wednesday, he added.

