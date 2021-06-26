KSRTC buses set to return to Mysuru roads from Monday

MYSURU

26 June 2021 16:31 IST

They will ply based on demand, with 50 per cent seating capacity

KSRTC buses are set to return to the roads in Mysuru from June 28 after a gap of two months.

KSRTC officials in Mysuru said they were planning to resume operations by restoring partial services and scale them up depending on the demand.

Public transport remained out of bounds for the commuters in Mysuru since April last week when the COVID-19 lockdown was declared. Even though KSRTC resumed local and inter-district bus services with effect from June 21 in the rest of the State, bus services could not be restored in Mysuru district, where the lockdown had been extended.

With the State government on Friday issuing orders relaxing the restrictions imposed in Mysuru district, KSRTC, in a statement, said it will “commence City, ordinary and long-route bus operations with effect from June 28 based on density and need with 50 per cent seating capacity”.

KSRTC’s Mysuru Divisional Controller (Rural) Srinivas said the Corporation will resume operations by pressing into service about 150 out of the regular 630 buses. “We will commence bus operations to all taluks of Mysuru district including H.D. Kote, Periyapatna, T.Narsipur, K.R. Nagar, Hunsur and Nanjangud. Buses will also operate to different places including Bengaluru”, he said.

KSRTC’s Mysuru Divisional Controller (Urban) S.P. Nagaraj said they were planning to start operations with 100 buses out of the 432 buses that regularly plied on 375 routes in the city. Buses will be operated on the basis of demand.

However, KSRTC officials are not expecting much demand as the authorities have permitted relaxation for food and grocery shops only till 2 p.m. in Mysuru. City bus operations will start at 6 a.m. from Monday (June 28), he said.

The passengers have to compulsorily follow COVID-19 guidelines, said a statement issued by Chief Traffic Manager (Operations), KSRTC.

Mr Nagaraj said staff will be deployed for duty only after obtaining a COVID-19 negative certificate. Almost the entire KSRTC staff in the city has been vaccinated with at least one dose, he added.