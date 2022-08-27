KSRTC buses ply on Mysuru-Bengaluru road despite rain effect

Special Correspondent MYSURU
August 27, 2022 18:14 IST

There was traffic jam near Kumbalgodu after Kanminike lake breached following heavy rains Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

KSRTC buses between Mysuru and Bengaluru operated on the highway on Saturday even as a number of commuters in private vehicles preferred an alternative route to avoid the traffic snarls near Kumbalgodu in Bengaluru where the highway was flooded.

KSRTC’s Divisional Controller in Mysuru, Ashok Kumar, said there was no diversion of buses that left for Bengaluru from Mysuru.

However, sources in KSRTC said the snarls near Bengaluru were cleared and the buses plied on the same highway.

Officials in Mandya district police control room said a few vehicles, including buses, were diverted from Maddur towards the Kanakapura highway in the morning for a few hours. But, regular traffic was restored by evening.

Some commuters in private vehicles, who left Mysuru in the morning, were alerted about the snarls near Kumbalgodu and they chose a diversion towards either Kunigal or Kanakapura to reach Bengaluru.

Earlier in the day, the Ramanagaram district police said the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway was flooded due to breach of lakes after overnight rains and issued an advisory to the travelling public to consider using the Bengaluru-Kanakapura-Mysuru highway or Bengaluru-Kunigal-Mysuru highway.

Officials in Mysuru division of South Western Railways said there was no disruption of train services between Mysuru and Bengaluru.

