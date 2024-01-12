Yuva Nidhi launch: KSRTC buses from many divisions hired to ferry students, party workers

January 12, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - Shivamogga

The State government hired nearly 1,000 buses to carry students and party workers for the launch of Yuva Nidhi, the scheme that offers financial assistance to unemployed graduates and diploma holders, to Shivamogga on Friday.

The expenditure incurred for ferrying students and and people alone is expected to cross ₹1.7 crore. KSRTC charges ₹47 per km. And, the corporation collects charges for minimum 350 km per day.

Many buses were hired from Tumakuru, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, and Davanagere divisions of KSRTC to help students and people in Shivamogga district to reach the programme venue.

Tumakuru division of KSRTC sent 150 buses to pick up participants in Bhadravati taluk. Buses from Tumakuru travelled more than 200 km empty to pick up students, people in the villages of Bhadravati taluk. Similarly, Chitradurga division of KSRTC sent 145 buses for the event, while Chikkamagaluru division sent 180. Davangere division sent 145 buses.

Compulsory attendance

All degree and diploma colleges were instructed to ensure their students take part in the event. The officers of the Higher Education Department held several meetings with officers to arrange the transport facility.

In Shivamogga, the Director of Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences issued a circular instructing students of first and second year of MBBS attend the programme without fail. The director also warned them of “strict action” on failing to attend the event.

