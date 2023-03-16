ADVERTISEMENT

KSRTC buses for CM programme: Public may face difficulty

March 16, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

The public may face difficulties commuting on Friday (March 17) as many KSRTC buses have been diverted to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s programme in Shikaripur on the day.

In a communication to the media, KSRTC officials said Shivamogga division has diverted 125 buses to carry people to the CM’s programmes at Shikaripur and Uduthadi. This would impact public transport in the district. The KSRTC would expect cooperation from the public and students, the release said.

Mr .Bommai is visiting Shikaripur to inaugurate a hospital and a KSRTC depot. He will also visit Uduthadi to unveil a statue of Akkamahadevi.

