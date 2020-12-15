KSRTC buses back on the roads in Hassan

Hassan

15 December 2020

KSRTC bus services resumed in Hassan on Monday afternoon after the strike was called off. The staff returned to work and covered trips allotted to them. Buses connecting district centres, taluk centres and non-stop buses to Bengaluru also began operating.

Earlier in the day, except a few, all buses were off the road. There was no facility for teachers to reach their schools. The city bus services were also stopped. A few staff members took out buses with a police pilot vehicle to avoid any untoward incident.

However, later in the day, as the employees called off the strike, the services resumed. Against 930 trips covered by Hassan KSRTC bus stand in a day, as many as 453 were operated on the day till late in the evening, said an official. For the last four days, government staff and students of degree colleges faced difficulty. The government staff could not reach their workplace, while students could not attend classes.

