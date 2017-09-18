As many as 42 passengers had a miraculous escape when the KSRTC bus they were travelling in skidded off the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway near Kempu Hole on Shiradi Ghat on Sunday. The driver lost control over the bus while negotiating a curve. However, he managed to regain control and stopped the bus by applying brakes. The bus was on its way to Dharmasthala from Bengaluru. The passengers were accomodated in other buses.
KSRTC bus skids off road
Printable version | Apr 10, 2020 9:52:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/ksrtc-bus-skids-off-road/article19705439.ece
