KSRTC bus skids off road

As many as 42 passengers had a miraculous escape when the KSRTC bus they were travelling in skidded off the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway near Kempu Hole on Shiradi Ghat on Sunday. The driver lost control over the bus while negotiating a curve. However, he managed to regain control and stopped the bus by applying brakes. The bus was on its way to Dharmasthala from Bengaluru. The passengers were accomodated in other buses.