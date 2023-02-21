ADVERTISEMENT

Bus stolen from Chincholi bus stand in Karnataka 

February 21, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Some people drove away in a bus belonging to Kalyana Karnataka Road Transportation Corporation (KKRTC) parked at Chincholi bus stand

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of a bus stand. The vehicle was stolen from Chincholi bus stand in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka. | Photo Credit: ARUN Kulkarni

In a major security lapse at Chincholi bus stand, some men drove away a bus belonging to Kalyana Karnataka Road Transportation Corporation (KKRTC) parked at Chincholi bus stand on February 21. The bus with registration no KA 38 F 971 was from KKRTC depot no. 2 in Bidar district.

As per the sources, the thieves took the vehicle, which was parked in the bus stand, around 3.30 a.m. They crossed the border into Telangana at Tandoor en route to Miriyan village in Chincholi taluk.

Chincholi police are yet to trace the bus. They suspect that the culprits might have abandoned the bus in an isolated place. 

The police have registered a case and formed two special teams to search for the stolen bus.

