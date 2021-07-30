KSRTC bus falls into pond

Passers-by, local residents, and police rescued the passengers from the bus that fell into a pond by the side of the road, on July 30, 2021.

Hassan

30 July 2021 10:16 IST

Bus had hit two-wheeler, duo on bike suffer serious injuries

Two persons suffered serious injuries when a KSRTC bus fell into a pond after hitting a two-wheeler near Kaspadi in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district on July 30 morning.

The bus was heading from Sagar to Shivamogga. There were more than 25 passengers in the bus. Many of them suffered minor injuries.

The two persons who suffered serious injuries were on the bike.

Local people and police rushed to rescue the passengers.

The injured have been shifted to Shivamogga for treatment.