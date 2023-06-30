KSRTC board approves induction of premier buses to the fleet

June 30, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Friday in a board meeting decided to induct premier coaches buses in the fleet by procuring 44 non-AC sleeper buses, and four AC sleeper buses.

According to the corporation officials, they have decided to procure more premium buses in order to meet the additional requirements of premier coaches and to give competition to private operators.

Apart from this, the KSRTC, which is facing a staff crunch for the last few years, has decided to recruit 3,745 crew, and 726 technical staff as part of the continuation of direct recruitment. This apart, the KSRTC is going to have an additional recruitment of 1,433 driving staff, and 2,738 technical staff with the permission of the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Board meeting was held under the chairmanship of Transport Minister, Ramalinga Reddy. Apart from this, the KSRTC has decided to sanction special leave for a maximum period of six months to the employees of the Corporation who are undergoing Chemoradiotherapy treatment on the advice of the doctor, and as per prevailing guidelines of the government.

The board has given consent to start ten petrol bunk outlets to BPCL, and HPCL who are selected in the tender, and to select 36 more petrol bunks in the available land of KSRTC through a new tender process. “To increase the commercial revenue of the corporation, 20 fully built trucks of six ton capacity will be added to “Namma Cargo” logistic scheme to facilitate transportation of parcel and courier. These trucks will also be used at our depot and divisional workshops,” release by KSRTC stated.

BMTC to recruit

Meanwhile, the board has also decided to recruit 2,000 conductors and 1,000 driver-cum-conductors with the permission of the government for the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation(BMTC).

The board has also given permission to enter into MoU with banks to provide additional insurance packages to dependents of employees who die during accidents, or sustain full or partial injuries to the body.

“Conversion of Primary Health Units working National Urban Health Mission at Yeshwanthpur TTMC and Kempegowda Bus Station to “Namma Clinic” and to operate the same for a period of 5 years on rent free basis,” the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.