Karnataka

KSRTC begins bus service from Udupi to other districts

There was moderate rush at the Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Bus Stand in Udupi as bus services to some districts commenced on Tuesday.

While six KSRTC buses left for Bengaluru, two buses left for Mysuru, one bus each left for Hubballi and Shivamogga by 10.30 a.m.

All passengers were scanned using thermal equipment before they were allowed to board the buses. Only 30 passengers were being allowed in every bus to maintain social distancing.

Some passengers who came seeking a bus to Hubballi were told that the bus had already left. They were told to come again on Wednesday. “Since we are allowing limited number passengers to board the buses to maintain social distancing, we are telling some passengers to come the next day,” said a KSRTC Traffic Controller, who did not wish to be named.

“Besides, the long distance buses have to leave early so that they can reach the destinations well before 7 p.m.,” he added.

Meanwhile, the KSRTC buses did a single trip to Kundapur, Karkala, Hebri and Hejmady in the morning. However, the private bus operation was limited to one private firm, which was running its buses to Kundapur since May 13.

“While we had slightly better turnout of passengers yesterday, today the response is slightly dull,” said Chandra, conductor of the private bus service.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2020 1:37:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/ksrtc-begins-bus-service-from-udupi-to-other-districts/article31621992.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY