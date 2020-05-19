KSRTC begins bus service from Udupi to other districts

There was moderate rush at the Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Bus Stand in Udupi as bus services to some districts commenced on Tuesday.

While six KSRTC buses left for Bengaluru, two buses left for Mysuru, one bus each left for Hubballi and Shivamogga by 10.30 a.m.

All passengers were scanned using thermal equipment before they were allowed to board the buses. Only 30 passengers were being allowed in every bus to maintain social distancing.

Some passengers who came seeking a bus to Hubballi were told that the bus had already left. They were told to come again on Wednesday. “Since we are allowing limited number passengers to board the buses to maintain social distancing, we are telling some passengers to come the next day,” said a KSRTC Traffic Controller, who did not wish to be named.

“Besides, the long distance buses have to leave early so that they can reach the destinations well before 7 p.m.,” he added.

Meanwhile, the KSRTC buses did a single trip to Kundapur, Karkala, Hebri and Hejmady in the morning. However, the private bus operation was limited to one private firm, which was running its buses to Kundapur since May 13.

“While we had slightly better turnout of passengers yesterday, today the response is slightly dull,” said Chandra, conductor of the private bus service.