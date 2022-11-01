KSRTC becomes pet friendly, slashes fares for travelling with dogs

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the demand by passengers, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has slashed fares for travelling with dogs.

Earlier, a fare applicable for an adult passenger was charged for taking a dog no matter whether it was a pup or an adult dog. As per the revised circular, it has been slashed to half fare (the ticket fare that is applicable for children).

The circular states that passengers are allowed to travel with dogs in non-AC buses that are operated by the corporation in city limits, suburban, and rural routes. Pets are not allowed in services such as Karnataka Vaibhava, Rajahamsa, non-AC sleeper, and AC services.

ADVERTISEMENT

The circular also states that passengers can carry luggage weighing up to 30 kg. Luggage carried more than that would invite additional fares. The circular issued on October 28 states that people who are carrying vegetables, coconut, grocery items, flowers, and other items which weigh up to 30 kg need not pay luggage fare.

An official of the KSRTC said that as per the rules, passengers are allowed to travel with dogs, puppies, rabbits, cats, birds while travelling in buses that do not come under the premium category of services . “Earlier, for dogs, including pups, adult fare was charged and some passengers objected to the fare slabs. Considering the requests made by the passengers, now the management has decided to slash the fare for dogs,” said the official.

The official said that the passengers travelling with pets should make sure that other passengers are not disturbed.

Meanwhile, the KSRTC has made improvements in luggage revenue. After the outbreak of the pandemic, due to non-operation of buses, luggage revenue plummeted to ₹11.08 crore (in 2020-21) from ₹20.27 crore (in 2019-20). In the last financial year (2021-22), the corporation has managed to generate ₹16.56 crore revenue.