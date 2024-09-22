ADVERTISEMENT

KSRTC bags award for heart related screening and treatment for employees initiative

Published - September 22, 2024 10:36 am IST - Bengaluru

SKOCH Group presented the award to Venkatesha .T, Chief Law Officer and Ashraf .K.M, Chief Personnel Manager of KSRTC

The Hindu Bureau

Representative image. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation,(KSRTC) has bagged the Skoch National Award for its implementation of “Sarige Sanjeevini” - heart related screening and treatment for employees initiative.

According to KSRTC, SKOCH Group India is an independent think tank industry based in New Delhi established in 1997, which has instituted SKOCH awards in 2003 for best governance, finance, technology and inclusive growth. SKOCH group selects the projects for awards based on benchmark performance and outcome.

SKOCH Group presented the award to Venkatesha .T, Chief Law Officer and Ashraf .K.M, Chief Personnel Manager of KSRTC.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US