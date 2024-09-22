KSRTC bags award for heart related screening and treatment for employees initiative

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation,(KSRTC) has bagged the Skoch National Award for its implementation of “Sarige Sanjeevini” - heart related screening and treatment for employees initiative.

According to KSRTC, SKOCH Group India is an independent think tank industry based in New Delhi established in 1997, which has instituted SKOCH awards in 2003 for best governance, finance, technology and inclusive growth. SKOCH group selects the projects for awards based on benchmark performance and outcome.

SKOCH Group presented the award to Venkatesha .T, Chief Law Officer and Ashraf .K.M, Chief Personnel Manager of KSRTC.

