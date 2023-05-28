KSRTC and BMTC buses to continue accepting ₹2000 notes, transport corporations clarify

May 28, 2023 12:14 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

After the Hoskote depot of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) issued an order to not accept ₹2,000 notes from commuters, the corporation on Sunday clarified that the BMTC Central Office had not issued any such orders to the staff.

The BMTC further said, “Due to some confusion Hoskote depot issued an order not to take ₹2,000. However, the said order was withdrawn. BMTC buses are accepting ₹2,000 notes.”

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 19 announced the withdrawal of ₹2,000 banknotes from circulation in pursuance of its ‘Clean Note Policy’. The central bank advised the public to deposit such notes into their bank accounts or exchange them for notes of other denominations at any bank branch, up to a limit of ₹20,000 at a time, by September 30.

On Sunday, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) also issued a press statement clarifying that the Corporation buses will continue to accept ₹2,000 notes from passengers. “Please note that, KSRTC did not issue any such orders to the crew not to take ₹2000 notes,” said in a statement.