KSRP, retired police personnel to help train women in self-defence

Hubballi/Bengaluru

22 October 2021 00:29 IST

Steps are being taken to provide special training in self-defence to young women with the help of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and former police officials of police training schools, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said.

After participating in the Police Commemoration Day programme in Hubballi on Thursday, Mr. Bommai said although self-defence training programme was designed last year, it could not be launched because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that colleges had reopened, the training programme would be initiated, he said.

The Chief Minister said the KSRP had been roped in to design the programme and this apart the experience of retired officials from police training schools was also being utilised.

In Bengaluru, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra paid tributes to the martyred police personnel. He said the priority of the Government was to ensure the welfare of police personnel and development of the Police Department. Remembering the police personnel who died due to COVID-19, Mr. Jnanendra said the State Government had sanctioned an ex gratia amount of ₹30 lakh. As many as 123 police personnel died due to COVID-19 infection during 2020-21 while 16 others died in the line of duty, he said.

On floods

On the Kerala floods, the Chief Minister said the State Government had already communicated to the Kerala Government that it would provide all assistance as a neighbouring State. “The Chief Secretary of Karnataka is in contact with his counterpart in Kerala to extend all necessary cooperation,” he said.

Similarly, the State Government was taking steps for the safety of Kannadigas stuck in flood-hit Uttarakhand. Secretary Tushar Girinath had been appointed as nodal officer to coordinate with the Uttarakhand Government and bring back the Kannadigas safely, he said.