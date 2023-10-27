HamberMenu
KSRP band trains with Indian Army 

October 27, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 120 Band personnel of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) are being trained at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre, Belagavi.

The month-long training began on October 3 the curriculum includes military and police protocols, ensuring seamless integration.

The training programme covers a wide range of activities, such as marching drills, music theory, instrument proficiency and the individuals are also trained to perform in all ceremonial parades.

“The personnel of KSRP are also exposed to the unique blend of traditions, discipline and music that the military brass band represents. This exposure fosters camaraderie and mutual respect among the Army and Para Military Forces,” said the Ministry of Defence.

It added that this initiative based on the request of the KSRP serves as a testament to the commitment of our security forces to work in cohesion and enhance their operational efficiency.

“It also signifies a harmonious blending of civil and military traditions, reflecting the true spirit of service to the nation. As the KSRP brass band undergoes this transformative training, it is poised to become a symbol of both musical excellence and disciplined valour, thus embodying the ideals of a Unified Security Force,” said the Ministry of Defence.

