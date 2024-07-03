KSRF, e-KRDIP to spearhead nanotech research in Karnataka

The State has been taking significant steps to take a leading position in nanotechnology research, and this would be achieved through the Karnataka State Research Foundation (KSRF) and the e-Karnataka Research and Development Innovation Platform (e-KRDIP), said Minister of Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology, N. S Boseraju here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Bangalore India Nano 2024 curtain raiser, Mr. Boseraju said Bengaluru was one of the world’s leading cities for innovation, and Karnataka has a reputation as an industrially friendly state. According to the Minister, KSRF has been established to foster a supportive environment for startups and enterprises to conduct research and manufacture new products.

Additionally, e-KRDIP is being established to disseminate the results of new research to the general public, start-ups, and enterprises. ‘‘Nanotechnology research will be given high priority through these two institutions,’‘ he added.

Bangalore India Nano 2024, scheduled from August 1 to 3, will focus on the theme “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Climate, Energy, and Healthcare.”