KSPCB told to determinepollution caused by MRPL

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Wednesday directed Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to determine exactly the quantum of noise and air pollution from Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) in and around Jokatte village.
He was speaking at a meeting presided over by district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari to discuss issues regarding pollution from MRPL here. He said that the administration was receiving a number of complaints on pollution and asked MRPL to respond to them and hear people’s grievances.
Dr. Rajendra directed the Karnataka Industrial Development Board to restore the battered Kulur-Jokatte Road with the help of industries that have been using the road. The board should also arrange for street lights on the stretch. The police would be asked to regulate parking of heavy goods vehicles on the stretch to avoid accidents, he added.
Mr. Poojari assured Jokatte residents of addressing their grievances through the district administration.
MLA Umanath Kotian said that he was with the residents in their fight against pollution and urged the administration to respond to people’s grievances.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Arunangshu Giri, Deputy Conservator of Forests Karikalan, DYFI State president Muneer Katipalla, taluk panchayat member Basheer Ahmed and officials from MRPL, MSEZ and others were present.
