April 20, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - MYSURU

Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has urged the Tobacco Control Cell and Department of Health and Family Welfare to set up a committee to assist the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) in formulating a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for safe and scientific disposal of cigarette and bidi butts.

KSPCB member secretary H.C. Girish, who presided over a meeting in March to discuss implementation of guidelines for disposal of cigarette and bidi butts in Karnataka, said the committee should comprise various stakeholders, including DMA representatives.

The participants emphasised the need for a proper disposal system, monitored by the local body, after collection of discarded cigarette and bidi butts.

The meeting was held in the wake of the Central Pollution Control Board coming up with guidelines for disposal of cigarette and bidi butts.

Representatives of the Tobacco Control Cell pointed out that their squads book cases for violation of the ban on smoking in public, but cigarette and bidi butts are discarded near bakeries, restaurants, and petty shops. There was no disposal system for the same.

According to an environmental consultant, K.H. Sunil, who participated in the meeting, discarded cigarette and bidi butts were entering the sewage disposal system, and affecting the performance of Sewage Treatment Plants.

Sources in the Tobacco Control Cell told The Hindu that the process of formulating the SOP is under way. The SOP is expected to be submitted to the KSPCB in 15 days.

KSPCB has urged the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to work with manufacturers of cigarettes and bidis to place dedicated bins for collection of cigarette and bidi butts, especially in smoking hotspots, as a pilot project, which could later be extended throughout Karnataka.

Mr Girish emphasised the need for the Cell, along with State and Central Pollution Control Board, to write to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, government of India, to direct the manufacturers of bidi and cigarette to print instructions for disposal of butts on the packets.

Prabhakar, project manager of State Tobacco Control Cell, who participated in the meeting, cited a WHO report to point out the presence of 7,000 toxic chemicals, including carcinogens, in tobacco product waste that can harm the environment. “Harmful chemicals from discarded butts, which include nicotine, arsenic and heavy metals, can be acutely toxic to aquatic organisms. Cellulose acetate-based filters do not biodegrade under most circumstances,” he said.

Representatives of ITC Limited, which sells tobacco products, were present in the meeting. They informed the participants that only secondary cellulose acetate, which is hydrophilic, biodegradable and non-toxic, is used in cigarettes. “Hence, it is to be considered as normal solid waste,” one of the representatives said adding that the company is working with local bodies for disposal of non-biodegradable portion of solid waste, along with which cigarette and bidi butts are being disposed.