KSPCB ordered to investigate pollution of Krishna river

June 29, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has directed the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to investigate allegations of pollution of the Krishna in the light of deaths occurring due to the consumption of contaminated water.

In a letter to the KSPCB chairman Shantha Thimmaiah, the Minister has pointed at reports of pollutants being released into the Krishna at Vadlur area of Raichur Rural Assembly constituency. He has sought an action taken report from the board within a week and prevent pollution of the river.

The letter points out at three deaths in Raichur, Koppal, and Bidar districts due to the consumption of contaminated water besides several persons taking ill. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also directed officials to ensure the contamination cases do not recur.