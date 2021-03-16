KSP seeks shorter version of Naada Geete

Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) has written to the Karnataka government urging that the duration of Naada Geete be shortened to 2.30 minutes, enforcing a resolution passed by the organisation in 2018.
In a release on Monday, KSP president Manu Baligar pointed out that in 2018, KSP had in a meeting resolved that Naada Geete composed by Kuvempu (‘Jai Bharata Jananiya Tanujate’) be shortened to make it easier to render in public functions. The resolution was submitted to the government twice, but no action had been taken in this regard, he pointed out.
KSP was reminding the government of the earlier resolution in the light of Kannada and Culture Minister Aravind Limbavali saying that he would soon convene a meeting to discuss the issue of shortening the Geete.
Currently some renderings go on from 8 to 10 minutes. Experts, musicians and academics at meeting had said the duration made it hard for the elderly and ailing to stand. They suggested that repetition of lines and alaaps introduced between stanzas be done away with, without cutting the length of the text.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath