KSP seeks shorter version of Naada Geete

Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) has written to the Karnataka government urging that the duration of Naada Geete be shortened to 2.30 minutes, enforcing a resolution passed by the organisation in 2018.

In a release on Monday, KSP president Manu Baligar pointed out that in 2018, KSP had in a meeting resolved that Naada Geete composed by Kuvempu (‘Jai Bharata Jananiya Tanujate’) be shortened to make it easier to render in public functions. The resolution was submitted to the government twice, but no action had been taken in this regard, he pointed out.

KSP was reminding the government of the earlier resolution in the light of Kannada and Culture Minister Aravind Limbavali saying that he would soon convene a meeting to discuss the issue of shortening the Geete.

Currently some renderings go on from 8 to 10 minutes. Experts, musicians and academics at meeting had said the duration made it hard for the elderly and ailing to stand. They suggested that repetition of lines and alaaps introduced between stanzas be done away with, without cutting the length of the text.