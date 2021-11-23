KSP polls: BJP relieves office-bearer for opposing Mahesh Joshi

Bengaluru

He had opposed Mahesh Joshi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has relieved office-bearer M. Mahendra Gowda from all party posts for opposing Mahesh Joshi in the recently-concluded Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) polls.

“You have worked against Dr. Joshi, whom BJP has officially supported as a candidate for the president of KSP, and have circulated WhatsApp messages supporting another candidate,” said the letter communicating disciplinary action against Mr. Gowda from N.R. Ramesh, president, Bengaluru south unit of BJP. When contacted, Mr. Ramesh said it was “no secret” that the party had officially supported the candidature of Dr. Joshi.

Concerns raised

Several writers had raised concerns over “party politics” entering parishat polls with Dr. Joshi being backed by the BJP. Dr. Joshi had, however, claimed that he had sought support of all political parties during the polls and denied that he was a “BJP candidate.” He had said he was “politically neutral.”

Dr. Joshi is set to win the polls with a record margin and the results will be announced on Wednesday.