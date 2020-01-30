KSP district units to question Manu Baligar on ‘non-cooperation’

The presidents of district units of Kannada Sahitya Parishat have resolved to raise the central unit’s non-cooperation to the recently held district Kannada Sahitya Sammelana at Sringeri, in the next parishat's executive committee meeting, said Nayakarahalli Manje Gowda, president of Hassan district KSP, here on Thursday.

At a press conference, Mr. Manje Gowda said the Parishat’s executive committee would be held on February 7 in Kalaburagi. “The presidents of all 30 districts have decided to raise the issue in the meeting and question the KSP president, Manu Baligar, on his stand to reject funds for the district sammelana”, he said.

Mr. Baligar had refused to release a grant of ₹5 lakh to Chikkamagaluru district Sahitya Parishat citing Kannada and Culture Minister C.T. Ravi’s opposition to the selection of Kalkuli Vittal Heggade to chair the event.

Hassan event

Hassan district unit of KSP is holding the 18th district Sahitya Sammelana in Hassan. The three-day event will begin on Friday. Vijaya Hassan, a writer, will preside over the event, Mr. Manje Gowda said.

Parishat’s honorary president Ravi Nakalgud and others were present at the press conference.