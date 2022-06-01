KSP district president wants textbook committee cancelled

Hassan district unit of Kannada Sahitya Parishat has demanded the State Government take strict action against those who distorted the state song written by Kuvempu and disband the textbook committee headed by Rohit Chakrathirtha.

At a press conference in Hassan on Wednesday, Parishat’s district president H.L. Mallesh Gowda alleged Mr. Rohit Chakratirtha had forwarded the distorted version of the song through social media platforms. Besides that, he had shown disrespect to Kannada language and Kannada flag on several occasions. “The government should have not appointed such a controversial person to revise the textbooks. The government should cancel his committee and allow the students to study the textbooks revised by the previous committee headed by Baragur Ramachandrappa”, he said.

Hampanahalli Thimme Gowda, folklore expert and writer, said the Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C.Nagesh himself was not aware of the educational qualification of Mr. Rohit Chakratirtha. “The government should have chosen a qualified person for the job”, he said.