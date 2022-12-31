KSP conducts campaign to promote reading Kannada newspapers

December 31, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MYSURU

The city unit of Kannada Sahitya Parishat on Saturday launched a campaign to encourage public to buy and read Kannada newspapers.

The objective was to not only promote the language but nurture a culture of reading which is fast disappearing in the present times due to the predominance of electronic and social media.

Mayor Shivakumar who launched the drive said that he would strive to ensure that at least 60 per cent of the space in nameboards of commercial establishments, are in Kannada. ‘’I will soon convene a meeting and discuss the issue with the KSP and other Kannada organisations’’, he added.

Mr.Shivakumar said it would be ideal if every citizen in the State makes it a habit to read Kannada newspapers as it would also help promote the language and help enrich it. ‘’Those who do not know the language should be encouraged to learn Kannada and inculcate a habit to read Kannada newspapers’’, he added.

Senior journalist Amshi Prasannakumar traced the growth of Kannada newspapers from pre-Independence period to their role during the freedom struggle and said even today they acted as an interface between the government and the public besides retaining their trust.

Maddikere Gopal, President of KSP district unit, said that Kannada language should have the pride of place in the State and wondered at the fate of various committee reports on the usage of Kannada in administration.

President of Kannada Sahihtya Kalakoota M.Chandrashekar said that Kannada should receive the pride of place in advertising billboards and nameplates of commercial establishments and even the malls across the city and State should adopt Kannada in their signages and displays.

The campaign covered parts of Udayagiri and surrounding areas and over 500 newspapers were distributed to the public.