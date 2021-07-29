KSOU’s silver jubilee fete: VC launches logo

Year-long academic events planned; committee to be formed soon for the purpose

The Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) on Thursday unveiled a logo for its silver jubilee celebrations. It has proposed to hold the 25th anniversary (1996-2021) throughout the year, conducting various academic events on the campus to mark the occasion.

Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar, who unveiled the logo, said a committee comprising eminent personalities from various fields, education experts, senior students, and senior media persons would be constituted within a week for planning the celebrations.

All the departments in the University had been asked to hold year-long programmes such as seminars and workshops and a decision has been taken to establish the KSOU Employees’ Cooperative Society, he added.

On the occasion, R. Santosh Naik, Special Officer, KSOU-2021 Silver Jubilee, gave an overview of the celebrations.

KSOU, established in 1996, is the sole open university in the State. Recently, it got the exclusive right for offering open distance learning (ODL) courses in the State with the government asking the State universities to stop running the distance education courses.

After its recognition was restored, it got approval for running 31 courses and is now awaiting approval for 12 more courses, including post-graduation in science subjects, from the University Grants Commission.

On the occasion of its 25th year, the VC listed out 40 recent initiatives that go a long way in improving the KSOU’s belief of reaching the unreached, offering quality distance education. KSOU is also mulling over launching online courses even as admissions since last year had gone contactless. The KSOU’s larger idea is to increase the gross enrolment ratio in higher education and therefore it plans to harness the online medium.