KSOU’s heritage club inaugurated 

January 11, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The heritage club of KSOU being inaugurated in Mysuru on Wednesday. Vice-Chancellor Sharanappa V. Halse, Deputy Director of Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage C.N. Manjula and others are present. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

A heritage club was inaugurated at the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) here on Wednesday with the objective of spreading awareness on the importance of monuments and their conservation.

It was inaugurated by Deputy Director of the Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage C.N. Manjula and senior faculty including the KSOU Vice Chancellor Sharanappa V. Halse, were present on the occasion.

Shalvapille Iyengar, head of the department, said though heritage clubs are established in colleges, it was perhaps for the first time that it was being floated in an university. He said the club members will be involved in seminars, workshops, visits to monuments etc.

the Vice-Chancellor mooted the idea of establishing a heritage museum on the KSOU campus and said that if required, financial and other assistance can be sought from the government. He laid emphasis on creating heritage awareness and expressed concern over a lack of appreciation of the rich cultural legacy among the students.

Ms. Manjula later told The Hindu that there are  over 200 heritage clubs functioning in various colleges across the State and has helped kindle interest and awareness on heritage conservation.

She said the department supports the initiative and allots ₹25,000 for the launch of each club and the funds are meant for various heritage-related activities. This includes visit to a monument to understand the importance and imperatives of their conservation, essay and elocution on the subject, painting and quiz.

The heritage clubs have been established in colleges and universities and though the KSOU does not have regular students as the courses are conducted through correspondence or through online mode, students have to attend contact classes. The club will function under the Department of Ancient History and Archaeology and all the faculty members of the department will be involved in its activities, said Ms. Manjula.

