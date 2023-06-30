KSOU’s 18th convocation on Sunday

June 30, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - MYSURU

The 18th annual convocation of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru, which will be held on Sunday at 11 a.m., will confer degrees on 8,722 candidates, including the students who have successfully completed their UG and PG programmes.

Out of 11,812 students – 6,872 female and 4,940 males – who appeared for the examination in 2022, 8,722 students (73.84%), including 5,241 female and 3,481 male students, passed and were eligible to receive their degrees. Women have outshined men in the exams, registering a pass percentage of 76.26.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Vice-Chancellor Sharanappa V. Halse said 44 gold medals and 27 cash prizes will be presented to meritorious students.

At the convocation, a PhD will be conferred on only one student.

The VC said Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, who is the Chancellor of the University, will preside over the convocation. Justice Ashok S. Kinagi, Judge, Karnataka High Court will deliver the convocation address. Minister for Higher Education G.C. Sudhakar will grace the occasion.