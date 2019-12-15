KSOU VC tells students to update skills

The Graduation Day of All India Institute of Speech and Hearing was held here on Saturday.

S. Vidyashankar, Vice-Chancellor, Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru, delivered the graduation day address. He presented degrees to the graduates.

B. Rajashekar, former Dean-MAHE and professor, Department of Speech and Hearing, Manipal College of Health Professions, MAHE, administered the oath to the graduates. M. Pushpavathi, Director, AIISH presided.

The VC told the students to update their skills and knowledge regularly to stay relevant. “Graduation is an important stage in a student’s life and signifies many things, including the start of a new life and carving out of a career for the lifetime,” he said. He advised them to face challenges that come their way with courage and make the best use of what they have learnt.

He also told them that their academic journey was not over since learning had no barriers. He asked them to make use of the fast-changing technologies in their professions.

Certificates were awarded to the outgoing graduates, post-graduates, doctoral and post-sdoctoral students in the field of speech and hearing.