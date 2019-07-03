KSOU V-C appeals to students to apply for admission

S. Vidyashankar, Vice-Chancellor, Karnataka State Open University, has appealed to students to take admission to the university without any apprehension. The university has received recognition by the University Grants Commission to conduct courses till 2023.

At a press conference here on Tuesday, many people expressed apprehensions over apply for admission at the university following developments in recent years. “Now there is no need to worry. The institute has got all the required recognition. It will ensure that its reputation is not harmed,” the V-C said.

He added that the university had upgraded its website and the public could apply online. Regional centres have been opened at many places to help students. “We are planning to teach students through YouTube. The videos of classes given by experts and senior professors will be made available on YouTube,” he said.