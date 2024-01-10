KSOU to start series in Akashavani from Jan. 12

January 10, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - MYSURU

Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), the State’s only open university located in Mysuru, has joined Akashavani in Mysuru to launch a year-long series aimed at reaching out to the people with information on its academic and research programmes.

As part of ‘Muktavani’, a 52-week AIR series in Akashavani is being launched on January 12. The Akashvani series on KSOU will commence from January 12, 2024, and go on till January 3, 2025.

The series will be formally launched on January 12 with an interview of Vice-Chancellor Sharanappa V. Halse.

The series will be featured every Friday from 6.40 a.m. to 6.50 a.m. and it will be aired again between 5.45 p.m. and 5.55 p.m. The 10-minute programme will touch upon KSOU’s academic programmes and research opportunities that the university provides to its students under the open and distance learning (ODL).

This was disclosed at a press conference here by Prof. Halse on Wednesday.

He said senior officials, heads of the departments, directors, and professors will go on air at the series and share relevant information for the benefit of the public.

The department-wise details will be shared in the series, said the Vice-Chancellor.

“The authorities will be sharing information with radio listeners on the academic activities and other initiatives. This is an attempt to reach out information directly to the homes of interested persons.”

The VC said the Akashavani series is also an effort to facilitate and encourage the rural students to take up the ODL courses and therefore the series was being launched.