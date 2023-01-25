ADVERTISEMENT

KSOU to introduce 10 new courses under open and distance learning mode

January 25, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) is likely to introduce 10 new courses under open and distance learning mode. Recognition has been sought for these courses from the University Grants Commission (UGC), KSOU Vice-Chancellor Sharanappa V. Halse has said.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, Dr. Halse said that the university has 64 courses and the new courses, including Master of Social Work, Tourism, Earth Science and Bio-Informatics, will commence in the 2023-24 academic year.

By introducing the dual degree programme, the UGC has given a nod for students to take admission for two full-time academic programmes simultaneously.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said that the KSOU has applied for accreditation from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and exuded the confidence that the university will get A++ grade.

“At present, the KSOU has 139 study centres and 23 regional centres and to reach every nook and corner of the State, we are planning to establish one regional centre in each district,” Dr. Halse added.

The KSOU has introduced fee concession for female candidates coming under BPL category, Defence and ex-servicemen. Free admission will be available for students who have lost their parents due to COVID-19 and also, transgenders and visually impaired (except for B.Ed and MBA courses). And, 30% fee concession will be available for children of autorickshaw and cab drivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US