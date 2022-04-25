KSOU to get Global Tech Centre at ₹30 cr.

The Department of Electronics, IT, BT and Science and Technology, Bengaluru, has proposed to set up a Global Technology Centre with plug-and-play facility at the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) here at a cost of ₹30 crore.

“This will be a platform for technology entrepreneurs and companies, including startups, to set up their ventures in the campus,” said A.B. Basavaraju, Managing Director, Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society ( KSTePS), Bengaluru.

He said in Mysuru on Monday that the Department of S and T is providing grants to higher educational institutions and research centres under the Vision Group on Science and Technology chaired by C.N.R Rao for more than a decade. Till date, ₹200 crore has been provided for various educational institutions to establish S and T based infrastructure and for research activities. KSOU is also one of the beneficiaries of the programme for undertaking research, he added.