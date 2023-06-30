ADVERTISEMENT

KSOU to confer honorary doctorate on President

June 30, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

KSOU Vice-Chancellor Sharanappa V. Halse addressing presspersons in Mysuru on Friday. Registrar (Evaluation) K.B. Praveena and Registrar K.L.N. Murthy are seen. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The Mysuru-based Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) on Friday announced that it was conferring an honorary doctorate on President Droupadi Murmu at its 18th annual convocation to be held in Mysuru on Sunday.

The university said two others were also being conferred with the honorary doctorate on the occasion. They are N. Ramachandraiah, founder chairman, Sri Lakshmi Group of Institutions (SLGI), and S.N. Venkata Lakshmi Narasimha Raju, president, Children’s Education Society, and Chairman of Oxford Educational Institutions.

Announcing this at a press conference here, Vice-Chancellor Sharanappa V. Halse said the President was chosen for the honour as she happens to be the first tribal woman to become President and she had also served as a teacher.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the university’s Board of Management (BoM) unanimously decided to confer the honorary doctorate on the President and the Screening Committee represented by three sitting vice-chancellors ratified the recommended names for the honour. The Governor, who is the chancellor of the universities, approved the university’s decision, the VC said.

He said that Rashtrapathi Bhavan has been informed about the university’s decision to bestow the honour on the President at the convocation on Sunday at 11 a.m. but KSOU was yet to receive a reply.

“The President is visiting Bengaluru on July 3. We are considering conferring the honorary doctorate on her during her visit to Bengaluru at Raj Bhavan. We are awaiting permission from the authorities,” Prof. Halse said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US