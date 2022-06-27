KSOU signs MoU with industries

In its endeavor to bridge the gap between industry and academia, Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) has signed Memorandum of Understanding with industries here recently.

Representatives from Supreme Pharmaceuticals, VST Tillers, GRS Engineering, Triveni Engineering, Brakes India Limited, Keynes Technology and others were present and took part in an interaction.

Vidyashankar S., Vice-Chancellor, KSOU, gave a brief note about the KSOU and observed that the industry-institute interaction is failing these days. Making internship compulsory for all engineering students is creating pressure on industries as they cannot provide opportunity to all the students.

He also added that KSOU is the exclusive open distance education university in Karnataka and students mainly belong to rural and economically backward sectors. Hence, getting an employable degree is very crucial for them.

He requested the industry representatives to join hands with KSOU for the betterment of the society and in producing employable workforce. The MoUs will facilitate mutual exchange of knowledge, combined projects, industrial visits, students’ projects and consultancy projects.

The KSOU also signed a MoU with JK Global Academy for mutual exchange of expertise and with MICA College for producing audio lessons for the visually challenged students.

R. Rajanna, Registrar, signed the MoUs.