KSOU plans to establish study centres, regional centres across State

January 10, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - MYSURU

The Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru has proposed to start study centres in all taluks and the regional centres in every district headquarters for the benefit of students, especially to those belonging to the rural areas, and expand its reach, disseminating information on the academic and research programmes and facilitating admissions.

“Our aim is to establish study centres and regional centres across the State. In this direction, the Minister for Higher Education has assured to consider the KSOU’s request and examine the possibilities of providing one or two classrooms in the government colleges for starting the study centres,” said Vice-Chancellor Sharanappa V. Halse.

The KSOU has plans to increase the number of regional centres from 17 to 23 immediately and develop one each in every district to expand the reach of KSOU and for the convenience of students, especially from North and Hyderabad Karnataka regions.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Prof. Halse said a two-acre plot has been allotted to the KSOU for setting up a regional centre at Yadgir. “This happened due to the intervention of Minister Sharanappa Darshanapur,” he added.

In Vijayapura and Udupi, land to the extent of three acres and 1.5 acres has been set aside respectively for establishing the regional centres. The idea is to start more study centres and regional centres so that the students avail maximum benefits, the VIice-Chancellor explained.

Prof. Halse said there are about 400-plus government first-grade colleges in the State and the KSOU has plans to establish the study centres if one or two rooms are allotted in the premises of each college campus.

One lakh admissions

This year, the KSOU has set a target of one lakh admissions and new courses are also being launched for improving the admissions, Prof. Halse said, adding that 67,148 admissions had taken place last year. MSW, MCA and BSW courses are also being introduced this year, he informed.

UGC team to visit Ksou

Prof. Halse said a high-level team from the University Grants Commission will be visiting the KSOU campus in Mysuru soon in connection with the university’s proposal for starting a course in Earth Sciences.

To a question, Prof. Halse said he had written to the deputy commissioners across the State seeking land for setting up the study centres and the regional centres.

The KSOU has been accredited by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with a CGPA of 3.31 on a seven-point scale at A-plus grade which is valid for a period of five years from May 19, 2023.

The KSOU authorities said the university will largely benefit from the NAAC grade as the regulatory authorities like the UGC would be flexible in approving new courses, and the university can approach the State government for grants.

Thanks to the A-plus grade, the KSOU has been permitted to offer 10 online courses, Prof. Halse said.

