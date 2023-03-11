KSOU plans ro establish regional centres at Yadgir, Raichur

March 11, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Yadgir

S.V. Halse, Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru, has said that the university is ready to establish regional centres at Yadgir and Raichur, if land is provided by the respective administrations.

He was addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Saturday.

Mr. Halse said that except in Ballari district, there were no regional centres in the Kalyan Karnataka region and literacy percentage in higher education in both districts was very poor compared to Bidar and Kalaburagi, as Kalaburagi has 19%, Bidar 15%, Yadgir and Raichur have 11% each. Therefore, KSOU is keen to establish centres to enable candidates to do higher education, he said.

“We have written to the respective Deputy Commissioners of Bidar, Yadgir, and Raichur. While the response from Bidar DC is supportive and Raichur MLA Shivaraj Patil has assured land and now, if both Yadgir and Raichur district administrations provide two to five acres of land, KSOU will invest ₹20 crore to establish regional centres here.” Mr. Halse said.

Presently, KSOU has 23 regional centres in the State, 149 study centres, and also 64 higher education courses. It is intended to add 10 new courses, including Master of Social Works and Tourism.

The V-C said there is exemption in the study fees for specific sectors. Drivers of cabs and autos will get 25% exemption while BPL cardholders will get 15%. Students who lost their parents to COVID-19, transgenders, and visually-impaired students will get complete exemption in study fees.