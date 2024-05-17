GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

KSOU offers highest ODL courses, claims VC

Published - May 17, 2024 07:59 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Among open State universities in the country is Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) the one offering the highest number of UG and PG courses?

Vice-Chancellor Sharanappa V. Halse told reporters in Mysuru on Friday that after IGNOU which is a Central university, the KSOU is among the State open universities that offer more courses under the open and distance learning (ODL) mode than any other open university in the country.

It entirely offers 65 courses, including 10 online courses and 55 offline courses. One of the key reasons why the KSOU was getting approval for courses from the UGC was the ‘A’ plus NAAC grade it received, he claimed.

In the January cycle of admissions this year, over 17,000 admissions had taken place. In 2023, nearly 45,000 students had taken admissions in January and July cycles. Nearly, 63,000 students are at present pursuing various courses at the university, the Vice-Chancellor said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.