KSOU offers highest ODL courses, claims VC

Among open State universities in the country is Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) the one offering the highest number of UG and PG courses?

Vice-Chancellor Sharanappa V. Halse told reporters in Mysuru on Friday that after IGNOU which is a Central university, the KSOU is among the State open universities that offer more courses under the open and distance learning (ODL) mode than any other open university in the country.

It entirely offers 65 courses, including 10 online courses and 55 offline courses. One of the key reasons why the KSOU was getting approval for courses from the UGC was the ‘A’ plus NAAC grade it received, he claimed.

In the January cycle of admissions this year, over 17,000 admissions had taken place. In 2023, nearly 45,000 students had taken admissions in January and July cycles. Nearly, 63,000 students are at present pursuing various courses at the university, the Vice-Chancellor said.