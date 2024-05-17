KSOU, Music Varsity join hands to support mutually

The Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru, and the Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University (KSGM PAU), Mysuru have come together to foster the development of academic programmes and facilitate the exchange of faculty and students. The collaboration aims to optimise the mutual use of infrastructure facilities and organise workshops, seminars, and conferences for academic excellence.

Also, the KSOU aims to integrate diverse disciplines and promote holistic education.

KSOU Vice-Chancellor Sharanappa V. Halse and Music University Vice-Chancellor Nagesh V. Bettakote on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this connection and both expressed confidence that the collaboration would promote enhancement of knowledge and skill development among the students.

Addressing a press conference after signing the MoU, Prof. Halse said the regional centres of KSOU spread across the State can be used for running the programmes of the music university besides conducting exams and other academic activities. “We have the infrastructure in districts and taluks and the music university can use it for promoting and running its courses, thereby reaching the unreached.”

Prof. Bettakote said the government has asked the State universities to share their infrastructure and facilities for academic activities. “As we have been given the responsibility of conducting the State-wide dance and music examinations, we thought of making use of the facilities of KSOU and also for running certificate and PG diploma courses,” he said.

The Music University Vice-Chancellor said over 17,000 students have been enrolled for the examinations and 3,560 music and dance teachers have been identified by the University for conducting the examinations in the respective districts.

The infrastructure deficiencies that the music university has will be compensated by the KSOU through the collaboration, he explained.

“We are planning to offer 16 courses in the beginning with the aid of KSOU. Already, the Music University has signed MoUs with 50 organisations for running the courses. It is not affiliation to organisations but an understanding and the degrees will be awarded by the university,” Prof. Bettakote replied.

JNU to offer foreign language education

Prof. Halse said the KSOU is also joining hands with the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi to offer courses in foreign languages. “We are preparing for the collaboration with the JNU which is renowned for its excellence in foreign language education. Preliminary meetings are done and the JNU has agreed in principle to collaborate with KSOU,” Prof. Halse stated.

Initially, languages such as Spanish, French, and German will be introduced. An MoU in this regard will be signed next month, marking a significant step towards enhancing language education through distance and online learning. In total, courses in nine foreign languages have been planned, the Vice-Chancellor told reporters.

To Work with NCVET on skill education

KSOU is also partnering with the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), New Delhi to impart skill development courses.

The MoU will enable KSOU to offer 5,000 skill development courses and award certificates to students. Preliminary meetings with the NCVET have been completed and the university is in the process of formalising the collaboration through an MoU soon, Prof. Halse informed.

“The initiative will significantly contribute to the skill development ecosystem, providing students valuable vocational training and certification,” he felt.

Officials from the KSOU and Music University were present on the occasion.

