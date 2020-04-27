KSOU launches online classes for competitive examinations

After launching online classes to facilitate students keep pace with learning post-lockdown, the Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru, has taken a step forward to benefit those preparing for the competitive examinations. The University’s Competitive Examinations’ Training Centre on Monday launched online classes for the exams.

KSOU Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar launched the facility in the presence of Registrar Lingaraj Gandhi, Finance Officer Khader Pasha and Centre Coordinator Jainahalli Satyanarayana Gowda.

Acting on the Vice-Chancellor’s directive to ensure continuity in coaching to the candidates, the centre developed an online curriculum and launched classes for the first batch of candidates appearing for the K-SET examination.

Prof. Vidyashankar said the COVID-19 pandemic has affected many sectors, including education. The crisis had also hit the candidates who had been vying to crack the competitive examinations in the absence of live classes. The online classes will bridge the gap and the students should make best use of the facility.

Prof .Vidyashankar felt that online education may become common and strengthened in the years ahead. The University has strengthened its network, making best of use of IT resources for continuing classes and keeping in touch with the students.

Prof. Gandhi said many universities in the country had launched online classes and the KSOU was among the few or could be the first to start online classes to train candidates in competitive examinations.

Mr. Satyanarayana Gowda said live classes for the candidates will resume only after the situation becomes normal but online classes will continue as usual for their benefit.

Call 0821-2515944 or visit https://onlineclass.ksoumysuru.ac.in/b/coa-k7k-z2p for more details, according to Mr. Satyanarayana Gowda.