KSOU hopes to enrol more students during July cycle of admissions

The admissions to various courses at the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in Mysuru will close by October 31, and the university is hoping to enrol one lakh students during the July cycle of admissions during the year 2024-25. The admissions began on July 22.

Interested students can visit www.ksoumysuru.ac.in for admissions through the KSOU admission portal. After submitting the applications for admissions online, the students have to visit the regional centres for verification of their documents. They can pay admission fees online and get study materials.

The admissions have been announced for 64 graduate, post-graduate, diploma, and certificate courses. The admissions are open for BA, BCoM, BBA, BCA, BLSc, BSW, and BSc (general, home science and IT), MA, MCJ, MCoM, MLISc, MSC, MBA, MCA, MSW, and others.

Vice-chancellor Sharanappa V. Halse told press persons in Mysuru on Monday that the university has introduced a dual degree programme and added that lateral entry admission was also available. The KSOU has 27 regional centres and 142 learning centres in the State.

Students can take up dual degree programmes at KSOU - they can either take up two ODL courses at a time or one distance education course and another regular course from the conventional university. This is the UGC’s new approach for making learning interdisciplinary.

The Vice-Chancellor said students can take up lateral entry admissions for second and third years of the degree course after fulfilling certain conditions if they have not completed their regular degree for certain reasons.

Concession in tuition fees will be provided to the women candidates belonging to BPL families who have BPL cards, ex-servicemen, auto rickshaw and cab drivers, KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC, and KKRTC staff.

There will be a full fee waiver for transgenders, visually challenged students (excluding MBA and BEd), and the children whose parents succumbed to COVID-19.

The Vice-Chancellor said the interested students can visit the regional centres of their choice and get details on the admissions and the courses available.

In the January cycle of admissions this year, over 17,000 admissions had taken place. In 2023, nearly 45,000 students had taken admissions in January and July cycles. Nearly, 63,000 students were at present pursuing various courses at the university.

Out of 64 courses, 10 are online courses and 55 offline courses. One of the key reasons why the KSOU was getting approval for courses from the UGC was the ‘A’ plus NAAC grade it received, the KSOU authorities had claimed.

The KSOU is hoping to benefit largely from the NAAC grade as the authorities claimed that the regulatory authorities would be flexible in approving new courses, and the university can approach the State government for grants. KSOU is a self-funded university and was running based on the revenue from admissions.

The promotional song of the KSOU was released by Yogi Srinivas Arka on the occasion. KSOU registrar K.B. Praveen, and other officials of the university were present.

