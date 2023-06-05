KSOU gets A plus grade from NAAC

June 05, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in Mysuru has obtained A plus grade by scoring 3.31 CGPA in National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grading, according to KSOU Vice-Chancellor Sharanappa V. Halse.

During an interaction session with media persons in Kalaburagi on Monday, Prof. Halse said that KSOU is the only university to get A plus grade from NAAC in the State.

KSOU has succeeded in increasing the number of admissions, which has shot up three times. During this academic year, admissions at KSOU reached 18,500 compared to the previous year admissions ranging between 5,000 and 6,000.

Besides the existing 64 courses being offered by the university, 51 new courses, including Master of Social Work, Tourism, Geology, Data Science, Cyber Security, will be added in the coming academic years.

Prof. Halse said that KSOU has successfully obtained Income Tax refund of more than ₹10 crore and it has generated revenue of more than ₹40 crore, he added.