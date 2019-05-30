KSOU did not have to wait for new V-C, unlike Mysore varsity

The Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) did not meet the fate of University of Mysore with regard to the appointment of the new Vice-Chancellor.

The V-C for KSOU was appointed a few days before incumbent’s term ends unlike the University of Mysore which had to wait for more than a year, with four to five in-charge V-Cs running the affairs.

Vidyashankar S. from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Bangalore Institute of Technology (BIT), has been appointed as the V-C for KSOU. The order from the Governor’s office was issued on May 28. He will be assuming charge on Thursday.

The incumbent, D. Shivalingaiah’s term ends on May 31. March 10 was his last day in office but the Governor and Chancellor had asked him to continue till May 31.

The Governor’s Secretariat had invited applications on February 5 for the post of V-C of KSOU from eligible professors. As per the UGC guidelines and the KSOU Act, 1992, the candidates applying for the post must have a minimum 10 years of work experience as professor or equivalent post.

However, the V-C’s appointment could not be processed because of the model code of conduct following the announcement of general elections, resulting in the extension of tenure for the incumbent until May 31. With the model code of conduct ending on May 27, it paved way for the appointment of Mr. Vidyashankar to the post.

Many applicants

Sources told The Hindu that more than 100 applications had been received for the post and among them the search committee had apparently recommended four names, including Mr. Vidyashankar.

The higher education circles were discussing how soon the V-C for KSOU will be appointed given the delay in the appointment of vice-chancellors to various universities in the past.

The task before the newly-appointed VC is not easy as he will be posed with the major challenge of taking the university, whose recognition was restored by the UGC last year after suspending its recognition for three years, on the right path, winning the faith of the students, especially in the wake of the de-recognition episode.

Appointments key

The KSOU has been permitted by the UGC to run courses for five years - 2018-19 to 2022-23 – and accordingly it has been conducting admissions in two cycles annually for 31 in-house undergraduate and post-graduate courses besides some diploma and certificate courses.

One of the challenges before the newly-appointed V-C is to make appointments to posts that are mandatory to keep the university’s recognition alive. The KSOU has to persuade the State government to expedite the appointments since it has given an undertaking to the UGC that it would fill-up the teaching posts permanently as per the new guidelines. As an ad hoc arrangement until the posts are filled, the university has roped in visiting faculty (mostly retired professors) to various departments.