KSOU courses have been digitised with launch of app, says V-C

He also says university has got UGC recognition for five years

Vidyashankar S., Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), has said that the courses of the open university have been digitised now with the launch of the KSOU- Student App.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Prof. Vidyashankar said that through the app the students, registering for the open distance learning (ODL) courses, can access notes pertaining to the subjects, complete the admission process, and also attend classes.

He said that the University Grants Commission (UGC) had granted recognition to KSOU for five years from 2018-19 to 2022-23. “As per the ODL regulations of the UGC, KSOU is the only university in the country to get recognition for five years. KSOU will provide education to all those who have been not been able to pursue the regular courses,” he said.

Prof. Vidyashankar also said that a separate wing had been set up for skill development through which training programmes were being conducted across the State.

Separate libraries were being set up at regional centres of the KSOU and steps were being taken for separate contact centres for women at regional centres.

The university also planned to hold a monthly videoconference between the Vice-Chancellor, regional directors, and students at the regional centres, he said.

The Vice-Chancellor said that for the first time an open university had set up a placement cell and appointed special officer to head it. The university had also conducted a job fair, he said.

He said that 18 candidates, who had secured various degrees from the university, had succeeded in entering the Karnataka Administrative Services this time.

To a query, he said that the university had set a target of providing admission to 1 lakh students during the academic year 2020-21.

Member of board of management of KSOU Raghu Akmanchi said that it had been planned to set up a high-tech campus of the KSOU in Hubballi and Dharwad.

A memorandum in this regard seeking land had been submitted to the chairman of the Hubballi-Dharwad Urban Develoment Authority.