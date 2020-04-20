KSOU comes up with its own platform for online classes

Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru, has developed its own online video conferencing platform as an alternative to Zoom to conduct online classes. It has been named ‘KSOU Connect’.

The Department of Higher Education, Government of Karnataka, following a directive from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, had issued a circular to all Universities to stop using Zoom platform for video conferencing/online classes and to find an alternative platform for carrying out teaching–learning and other academic, examination and administrative functions online, a release from the KSOU said here on Monday.

In view of the lockdown owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become essential to make use of ICT for continuing academic activities.

In this direction, the KSOU had initiated a couple of digital initiatives. “KSOU Student App” was one of them and was launched recently, which received a good response from students, according to the university officials.

“In yet another major digital initiative, the University has developed its own online video conferencing platform ‘KSOU Connect’ under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar to conduct online classes, ” said Registrar Lingaraj Gandhi.

The online platform is student- and teacher-friendly and has some unique features. They include personalised meeting/classroom set-up; easy single-click link to join meeting/class; user authentication; multi-device support; recording of the meeting; white board option to bring back classroom environment; presentation option to upload PPT instantly to meeting; screen-sharing; public chat; and notes sharing, the note stated.

The online video conferencing system can be used for effective communication and dissemination of information in the higher education institutions. Members of the teaching community, and heads/chairpersons of the departments of KSOU are informed to use the KSOU Connect instead of Zoom to engage students, said Mr. Gandhi.