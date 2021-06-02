KSMSL promises medicine supply to Yadgir district

YAGDIR

02 June 2021 19:02 IST

Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (KSMSL) has promised Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir R. Ragapriya that necessary medicine for COVID-19 disease and black fungus will be supplied in a day or two.

Attending a Zoom meeting on the availability and requirement of medicine for Yadgir district on Wednesday, Anjum Parvez and Latha Kumari, Chairman and Managing Director of KSMSL, respectively, held a detailed discussion with Dr. Ragapriya and officials of the district Health Department.

Dr. Ragapriya told them that a majority of medicine for treating health conditions are available in the district. But, Enoxaparin and Methylprednisolone injections which are used to prevent blood clots and other complications arising from angina (chest pain) and heart attacks and treat other different inflammatory conditions are in shortage and are needed immediately.

Responding to her, Mr. Parvez and Ms. Latha Kumar assured her of supplying the required injections in a day or two. They further advised Dr. Ragapriya and the medical officers that treatment for patients suffering from black fungus should be given after thorough investigation. Liposomal Amphotericin B injection, which is used to treat black fungus, will be supplied in addition to medicine for treating COVID-19, they added.

District Health Officer Indhumathi Kamashetty and District Surgeon Sanjeev Kumar Raichurkar and others were present.