KSMCL donates ₹1.75 crore to KIMS for purchase of medical equipment

March 14, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Limited (KSMCL) on Thursday donated ₹1.75 crore to Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi for purchase of advanced medical equipment.

Chairman of KSMCL and MLA G.S. Patil formally handed over the cheque for ₹1.75 crore to the director of KIMS S.F. Kammar in Hubballi on Thursday.

The amount will be utilised by KIMS for purchasing neo-natal incubators and operating laparoscopic equipment.

Later, addressing a gathering, Mr. Patil lauded the service extended by KIMS to the people of North Karnataka and said that the role played by the hospital in catering to the healthcare needs of the region is commendable.

Recalling that his parents recovered after getting treatment at KIMS, he said that the institute established in 1957 (then as KMC) has developed as a premier medical educational institution in North Karnataka.

Referring to maternal mortality rate and infant mortality rate in the State, he said that advanced medical facilities will help in improving the situation and that is why KMSCL donated funds for the procurement of medical equipment.

Patients from several districts of North Karnataka come to KIMS for getting treatment and advanced facilities will aid doctors in providing better healthcare to them, he said.

Chairman of Karnataka Slum Development Board Prasad Abbayya termed KIMS as a panacea to North Karnataka and recalled the treatment he underwent at KIMS during COVID-19.

He felt that there is a need for more funds for KIMS and assured KIMS authorities that he will take up the issue with authorities concerned in the government to increase grants.

Managing Director of KSMCL Jayvibhav Swami emphasised the efficient use of grants given under CSR Funds for improving healthcare facilities.

The former Minister A.M. Hindasageri, the former MP I.G. Sanadi, KIMS principal Ishwar Hosamani and others were present.