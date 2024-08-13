KSMCA server hacked for ransom

The Managing Director of the Karnataka State Marketing, Communication and Advertising Limited (KSMCA) filed a complaint with the Central Division cybercrime police against an unknown person who allegedly hacked the company server, demanding ransom.

Based on the complaint filed by Mohammed Ateeq Ulla Shariff on Friday (August 9), the police have registered a case under the IT Act and section 308 (2) (extortion) for further investigation.

The KSMCA, which was established as Marketing Consultants and Agencies Ltd in 1972 under the aegis of the Commerce and Industries Department as a subsidiary of Mysore Sales International Limited, provides communication solutions, including advertising, event management, outdoor, radio and print production services and social media content to various State government bodies, a few Central government undertakings and PSUs. The company also maintained the database of its clients and finance and accounts data.

The hacking came to light on Friday when officials tried to check the website, but access was denied with a message, “Your data has been stolen and encrypted! Email Us ithelp24ok@aol.com or ithelp24ok@cyberfear.com.” Further verification found a message: “We downloaded to our servers and encrypted all your database and personal information”. The hacker, according to Mr. Shariff, was demanding ransom to give access and threatened to leak and destroy the server if they failed to pay.

