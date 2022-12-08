KSMCA donates ₹1 crore to CM Relief Fund

December 08, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Belagavi

Karnataka State Marketing Communication and Advertising (KSMCA) Limited has donated ₹1 crore from its profits to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The State government enterprise, which provides advertising and other communication-related services to the public, is celebrating its golden jubilee year in 2021-22.

While most of the sectors suffered due to COVID-19 during the past year, KSMCA has achieved a turnover of ₹358.13 crore. It has earned ₹11.14 crore profit after tax during the current year.

KSMCA chairman M.S. Karigoudar handed over a cheque for ₹1 crore to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru recently.

Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Murugesh R. Nirani, directors Veeresh Sangalad, H.R. Thirthalingappa and K.G. Vasanth Gowda and managing director Siddalingappa B. Pujari, DGM P.S. Nandisha, manager Nagappa H. Kittur and others were present.