KSLU students continue protest for second day

The agitation by students of Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) in protest against the university holding offline examinations continued for the second day on Tuesday, with more students joining the protestors who spent the night on the university campus on Monday.

Continuing the agitation for the second day, the protesting students urged the Vice-Chancellor of the university to withdraw the decision to hold offline examinations, scheduled to begin on December 15.

Holding placards urging the university authorities not to extend the academic year and complete the course within the stipulated duration, the students raised slogans against the authorities who, they said, had failed to redress their grievances.

The main grouse of the students is that KSLU is insisting on holding offline examinations of the previous semesters now, after promoting them to the next semester. This was despite the fact that different modes of holding examinations, including the online mode, have been permitted by the competent authorities, they said.

The protest began on Monday morning with students from different parts of the State gathering in front of the main gate of the university demanding the withdrawal of the decision to conduct offline examinations. On Tuesday, addressing the protestors, leaders of students clarified that they are not against holding examinations as it was mandatory under the Bar Council of India guidelines.

They once again clarified that they are against holding the examinations in the offline mode. They said that they are unable to understand why the Vice-Chancellor of the university is insisting on holding offline examinations despite having other options to conduct the examinations.

The students are saying that the university can use options such as open book examination, assignment-based examination and online examination and said they will urge the university to begin classes for the next semesters, admissions for which have already been taken by students.

Earlier in the day, the protesting students met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at his residence in Hubballi and tried to convey their grievances to him. However, they could not elaborate on it as there was a huge crowd. The Chief Minister said he would look into the issue.